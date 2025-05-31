Protesters march at Texas Capitol calling for vetoes from Gov. Abbott

The Brief Protesters marched to the Texas Capitol on Saturday, appealing to Gov. Greg Abbott on various legislative actions as the regular session nears its end. Demonstrators highlighted new bills requiring state documents to reflect sex assigned at birth, a ban on THC products, and a mandate for the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Abbott has publicly supported the bill on sex assigned at birth and vowed to defend the Ten Commandments bill in court if it passes.



There are only 48 hours to go before Texas lawmakers wrap up the regular session at the Capitol.

Protesters marched from the governor's mansion to the Texas Capitol on Saturday morning, calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to veto some legislation that's faced opposition from voters during the legislative session.

Protesters Call for Vetoes

As the 89th Texas legislative session nears its end, some state residents are concerned about proposals that now need only to be signed by Abbott to become law.

This week alone, lawmakers sent a bill to Abbott that would require state documents to reflect the sex assigned at birth. Others would ban THC and require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms across the state.

Related article

Only Abbott has the power to either sign or kill these and other bills, and Saturday's protesters called for him to side with their beliefs.

What they're saying:

"We want to make the case against Greg Abbott," said Ron Reynolds, chair of the TX Legislative Black Caucus. "He's been on the wrong side of the people of the great state of Texas."

"I am so proud to stand here with these people that have traveled, some traveled far to be here today," said Reynolds. "That we're sending a loud message to Governor Abbott that we're not going back."

Reynolds, along with a couple of hundred others, brought a long list of grievances to the rally.

"There are so many bills that are on the verge of becoming law that are going to become a problem not just in Texas but for the entire nation later," said Samantha Boucher, managing director for Turn Left.

"Whether it is healthcare, whether it is immigration, whether it is the persecution of communities of color or trans communities, Texas is the incubator," said Boucher. "Texas is the front line, and testing out different attacks and approaches."

That same concern also resonated with "The Handmaid's Tale" actor Lucas Neff.

"I care about what happens to the people in Texas. I care about what happens to people everywhere, and so I want to be with all these great people here and show that I stand with them," said Neff.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Abbott's office on Saturday for comment, but has yet to hear back.

What's next:

Earlier this week, Abbott said on X that he would take up a lawsuit to keep the Ten Commandments in Texas schools.

He also said on X that he would sign HB 229, which would require state documents to reflect the gender assigned at birth. He said, "Texas recognizes only two sexes."