The Brief Rabid raccoon found in Bell County Law enforcement is warning residents not to touch wild animals Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop



A rabid raccoon has been found in Bell County, prompting a warning from law enforcement about contact with wild animals.

What we know:

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says that a raccoon captured during the last week of June has tested positive for rabies.

BCSO responded to a report about the raccoon, who had been exhibiting signs of illness, on Creek Road, east of Temple. The property owner has been notified of the test results.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also been notified.

BCSO is reminding residents to avoid contact with wild animals, especially those that appear sick, unusually aggressive or unusually tame.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the raccoon came into contact with any humans or animals before it was captured.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor their pets and livestock for any unusual behavior or signs or illness.

Pet owners should also make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and avoid letting them roam unsupervised.

Anyone with concerns about their pets' health or potential exposure should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

Residents are also urged to report concerns involving wildlife to Bell County Animal Control through the sheriff's office.

What is rabies?

Dig deeper:

Rabies is a serious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.

Prompt medical evaluation and treatment following a potential exposure are highly effective in preventing illness.

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