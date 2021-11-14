‘Rally for Kindness’ held in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents

On Sunday, the community gathered at the Texas State Capitol to promote acts of love and kindness instead of hate.

The event was hosted by ATXKind, with the support of Shalom Austin and Anti-Defamation League Austin, in response to recent anti-Semitic incidents.

"Just seeing all the things that have happened in the last month, it’s just very upsetting," said Sheri Lippman, who attended the rally with her daughter. "You don’t expect to see that in Austin, at Anderson, we’re members of the Jewish community and it’s just very frustrating what’s happening."

Two weeks ago, the front doors of Congregation Beth Israel were set on fire. 18-year-old Franklin Barrett Sechriest has been charged with first-degree felony arson in the fire to the porch and entry.

Earlier this month, anti-Semitic banners were seen hanging over local freeway overpasses. Just before that, Anderson High School students found anti-Semitic slurs and symbols painted in their parking lot.

"If we don’t speak out and get out and say we want diversity, we want tolerance, we want freedom and we want inclusiveness, then we’re complacent with what’s going on," said Angie Khan, who drove from San Antonio to attend Sunday’s event.

Speakers at the event included Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Mayor Steve Adler, State Senator Sarah Eckhardt and AISD Trustee Arati Singh.

