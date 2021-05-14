Recipes to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
AUSTIN, Texas - May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is making some Asian-inspired recipes.
Tierra puts her own twist on noodles, a banh mi, and mango pudding and features some food from Old Thousand as well.
___
Mango Chia Pudding
Ingredients
- Coconut milk
- Chia seeds
- Honey
- Mango
- Lime
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Simple Asian Noodles (featuring food from Old Thousand)
Ingredients
- Rice noodles
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Rice vinegar
- Sriracha
- Red pepper flakes
- Honey
More information about Old Thousand can be found on their website.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
Bahn Mi Bowl
For the meat
- Ground pork
- Soy sauce
- Rice Vinegar
- Coconut sugar
- Sesame oil
For the sauce
- Sriracha
- Mayo
For the bowl
Advertisement
- Jasmine rice
- Pickled carrots
- Cilantro
- Cucumber
- Jalapeno
- Daikon radish