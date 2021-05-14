Recipes to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is making some Asian-inspired recipes.

Tierra puts her own twist on noodles, a banh mi, and mango pudding and features some food from Old Thousand as well.

___

Mango Chia Pudding

Ingredients

Coconut milk

Chia seeds

Honey

Mango

Lime

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Simple Asian Noodles (featuring food from Old Thousand)

Ingredients

Rice noodles

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Rice vinegar

Sriracha

Red pepper flakes

Honey

More information about Old Thousand can be found on their website.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Bahn Mi Bowl

For the meat

Ground pork

Soy sauce

Rice Vinegar

Coconut sugar

Sesame oil

For the sauce

Sriracha

Mayo

For the bowl

Advertisement