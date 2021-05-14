Expand / Collapse search

Recipes to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

By
Published 
Good Day Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum is making some Asian-inspired recipes.

Tierra puts her own twist on noodles, a banh mi, and mango pudding and features some food from Old Thousand as well.

___

Mango Chia Pudding

Ingredients

  • Coconut milk
  • Chia seeds
  • Honey
  • Mango
  • Lime  

Simple Asian Noodles (featuring food from Old Thousand)

Ingredients

  • Rice noodles
  • Soy sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Rice vinegar
  • Sriracha
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Honey  

More information about Old Thousand can be found on their website.

Bahn Mi Bowl

For the meat

  • Ground pork
  • Soy sauce
  • Rice Vinegar
  • Coconut sugar
  • Sesame oil

For the sauce

  • Sriracha
  • Mayo

For the bowl

  • Jasmine rice
  • Pickled carrots
  • Cilantro
  • Cucumber
  • Jalapeno
  • Daikon radish