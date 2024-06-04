Portion of Redbud Trail closed due to hazardous spill: AFD

A portion of Redbud Trail over Red Bud Isle is closed while crews respond to a hazardous spill, says the Austin Fire Department.

AFD reported the spill in the 1000 block of Forest View Drive just before 10 a.m. June 4. AFD says that the spill is not posing a threat to the waterway.

The leak has been stopped, but crews are still working to clean up the spill as of 10:08 a.m.

The following intersections are still closed: Lake Austin Boulevard at Redbud Trail, Stratford Drive at Redbud Trail and Forest View Drive at Redbud Trail. Crews anticipate the road closures to last at least the next few hours.

AFD has identified the substance as Ferric Sulfate, which is used in water purification and sewage treatment, aluminum etching, textile manufacturing and other fields, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.