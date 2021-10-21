Remains found at North Port preserve were skeletal, North Port PD confirms

FBI agents were still at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, where skeletal remains were found Wednesday during the search for Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest named in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

Agents continued to process the scene in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port where items belonging to Brian Laundrie were found near the skeletal remains, according to North Port PD.

The Laundrie family attorney said Thursday there is a "high probability" the remains that were found are that of Brian.

The FBI is expected to process the scene over the next two days. Cadaver dogs were again brought in and the medical examiner has said "he doesn’t know" when he will be able to ID the remains.

Brian Laundrie's parents visited Carlton Reserve Wednesday when remains were discovered

From above, it looks as if they are concentrating in two locations, near where the FBI says it found Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, in an area that had previously been underwater.

Brian’s parents left the search site yesterday noticeably upset and they haven’t returned.

Law enforcement painted a picture of the type of conditions officers are working under.

"Today when I walked back there, I got to see the treacherous conditions that they were working under. We are talking about water levels that are up almost to the chest area, rattlesnakes, moccasins and alligators," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno described.

The Laundrie family reported Brian missing on September 17 after he left their home five days earlier.

Brian remains a person of interest in the death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, whose body was found strangled in Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, following the couple’s month-long road trip out west.

