3 adults, 1 child rescued from lake after boat capsizes in Fayette County

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Fayette County
Four people were rescued from Fayette Lake Tuesday morning. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including one child, were rescued from Fayette Lake Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office assisted Texas Parks and Wildlife with the water rescue after a boat capsized on the lake.

Three adults and a child were retrieved from the water along with the boat.

FCSO says thankfully everyone was wearing a life vest.