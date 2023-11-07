3 adults, 1 child rescued from lake after boat capsizes in Fayette County
article
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Four people, including one child, were rescued from Fayette Lake Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office assisted Texas Parks and Wildlife with the water rescue after a boat capsized on the lake.
Three adults and a child were retrieved from the water along with the boat.
MORE FAYETTE COUNTY NEWS
- 6 runaways arrested for multiple vehicle thefts in San Antonio, Fayette County
- La Grange ISD honors football player who died after battle with cancer
- Man arrested in Fayette County after drugs found in a mailbox: FCSO
FCSO says thankfully everyone was wearing a life vest.