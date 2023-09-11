AFD working to put out restaurant fire in 30-story high rise building downtown

The Austin Fire Department is working to put out a fire in a high-rise building downtown.

AFD said they are working to put out a restaurant fire in a 30-story-high rise building at 303 Colorado St.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Lacie Levy

The restaurant has been evacuated and crews are working towards extinguishment as well as removing smoke from the building.

Expect delays in the area for the next hour.

