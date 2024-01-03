911 caller credited for saving businesses from fire in Lago Vista

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Travis County ESD #1)

An overnight fire left a restaurant damaged, but firefighters say it could have been worse.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Travis County ESD #1 was dispatched to Lohmans Ford Road and FM 1431 in Lago Vista to investigate smoke in the area, when they found it coming from a strip center.

A restaurant was on fire, but firefighters were able to put it out quickly and prevent it from spreading to other businesses.

Firefighters are crediting the 911 caller who alerted them early for saving further damage.