Southeast Austin homicide leaves one dead, one detained

Austin police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin.

Police say it happened just before 1:26 a.m. Monday between the Auto Zone and Advanced Auto on East Riverside Drive.

Austin police say they got a call about shots fired and, when officers arrived, they found one person with multiple injuries.

They died on scene.

A person of interest has been detained, and APD says they believe it's an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

They have not released details on the victim or the detainee.