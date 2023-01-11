Rockdale resident claims $1 million lottery prize

No big winners in last night's Mega Millions drawing, but a Rockdale resident claimed the top prize in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was purchased at Arvin's Liquor on E. Cameron Avenue in Rockdale.

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million in this game, so there are six more chances to win.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

It has also contributed more than $199 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.