Rollover crash near airport causes major traffic delays

Roads are now back open after a serious crash near Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday morning.

The rollover crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning going westbound on East SH 71 service road, directly northeast of the airport.

No word on any injuries, or the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Major traffic delays lasted an hour and a half in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.