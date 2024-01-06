Rollover crash near COTA sends 2 to the hospital: ATCEMS

Two people are in the hospital after a crash in southeast Austin.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on SH-130 near Circuit of the Americas.

EMS responded to the crash where the vehicle rolled over.

Two people were involved, and one was pinned in the vehicle.

STAR Flight transported one person to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

The other person involved was taken to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.