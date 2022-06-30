Rooster Teeth RTX Austin returns for in-person event

After going virtual in 2020 and 2021, RTX Austin is back in person for its 2022 edition that's being held July 1-3.

The Austin Convention Center will host what's billed as the greatest Podcasting, gaming, and animation convention bringing together entertainment and Rooster Teeth personalities for three days of panels, live shows, special events, meet-and-greets, exhibit hall, and more.

RTX First Night kicks off the festivities at the Paramount on June 30. The event will feature premieres and sneak peeks of content including Adult Swim's "Primal", HBO Max's "Ten Year Old Tom", and Rooster Teeth's "RWBY Volume 9", "RWBY: Ice Queendom", "Red Dragon Inn", and "Survive Block Island".

Established in 2011, RTX has grown from 600 attendees to more than 65,000 at RTX Austin in 2019. There are now international events in London and Sydney as well.

Rooster Teeth is a fan-driven, community-built entertainment company. It created the web series "Red vs. Blue" and has pioneered a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand for it growing online following with subscriptions, advertising, e-commerce, and live events.