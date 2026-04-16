Round Rock ISD puts plans to change bus routes on hold

The Brief Round Rock ISD bus routes are no longer changing for the 2026–27 school year In March, parents voiced their concerns over the elimination of several student bus routes The district said they plan to organize a committee that will consider input on future changes



Round Rock ISD said they will no longer be changing bus routes for the next school year. The plans are being put on hold.

The district said this is in response to concerns from parents.

The current routes will continue through the 2026–27 school year.

What's next:

RRISD said they plan to organize a transportation engagement committee that will consider input on future changes.

The committee will include parents as well as staff members.

They hope to hold their first meeting in August.

Controversial Round Rock ISD bus route change

The backstory:

In March, parents voiced their concerns over the elimination of several student bus routes.

Parents say the decision to eliminate bus routes would force their children to walk to school along roadways they describe as dangerous.​

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The district's transportation department said the cuts are due to a reclassification of "hazardous routes," meaning those paths no longer meet the criteria for bus service.