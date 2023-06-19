Round Rock man dies while camping in Bell County

A Round Rock man died while camping in Union Grove Park in Bell County, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

BCSD says that deputies, along with Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens and Corp of Engineer Rangers, responded to the park around 11 a.m. June 16 after a woman reported she hadn't heard from her husband in over 24 hours.

She told the sheriff's department her husband was camping at the park and had contacted her every night for the previous couple of days. However, he did not call the night before she reported him missing, and she hadn't spoken to him since noon June 15.

A witness also reported seeing him that day but was unable to recall a specific time, says the sheriff's department.

The department's Marine One and the Corp of Engineer boats found and recovered the man, identified as 72-year-old Dean Harbert of Round Rock, who was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.