Round Rock pastor facing child pornography charges appears in federal court

A preliminary hearing and detention hearing were held for a Round Rock pastor accused of possessing child pornography Wednesday afternoon.

In a criminal complaint filed November 9, David Walther was charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

The complaint detailed how investigators were able to trace two IP addresses that had been used to download child pornography to Walther, one at his home and one at Faith Baptist Church where he was a pastor.

After executing a federal search warrant, two hard drives with evidence of child pornography were found in his car and home.

According to investigators, during interviews with the FBI, Walther admitting to having an addiction and going through cycles of downloading, viewing and deleting due to guilt.

The FBI task force officer that filed the criminal complaint took the witness stand on Wednesday and was questioned by the defense and prosecution.

Walther’s daughter and wife were also questioned.

"As a husband and as a father he treated me with the upmost respect, he never harmed me physically or emotionally, he provided very well for me, he protected me, he protected our children and I believe that we had a really good marriage," said Walther’s wife of almost 35 years, who noted that her husband had experienced some severe trauma as a child. "My children adore him, they still love him deeply, and they just want him to be healed."

During Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecutor asked that Walther remain in custody until sentencing due to presumed risk of flight, danger to others and danger to himself.

However, the judge allowed for home detention, telling Walther, "You better not make me regret this."

Walther must comply with a list of conditions including undergoing psychiatric treatment and therapy, no contact with minors and no travel outside of Travis or Williamson Counties unless granted permission.

Walther will be back in court Thursday morning for a bond release hearing.