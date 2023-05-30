Georgetown to break ground on Phase 3 of San Gabriel Park improvements

The City of Georgetown will soon break ground on Phase 3 of improvements to San Gabriel Park.

The groundbreaking is set for 9 a.m. June 6 at the corner of Morrow Street and Chamber Way.

Phase 3 includes a large multi-use performance pavilion, a splash pad plaza, entry monuments, roadway and parking improvements, shade shelters, a new restroom building and a new skate park.

The $7.5 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2024. Funding for the improvements was approved by voters in a 2008 bond.

Council approved a contract with Choice Builders LLC to complete the construction of Phase 3.

Access to the park will not be affected, but short-term road closures and detours are expected to happen throughout construction. A portion of the San Gabriel Park loop trail is expected to be closed during periods of construction.

The San Gabriel Park Master Plan, completed in June 2015, identified improvements to be completed in phases to limit park disruptions.