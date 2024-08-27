San Marcos high school students can earn duel credit with Texas State
SAN MARCOS, Texas - High school students in San Marcos will be able to take classes at Texas State University for free.
San Marcos CISD superintendent Michael Cardona signed an agreement with Texas State President Kelly Damphousse.
MORE STORIES:
- Hays CISD teachers surprised with $15K donation during back-to-school celebration
- UT Austin students move in ahead of new fall semester
The school district said more than a dozen juniors and seniors will be able to attend classes on the university campus.
High school students will receive dual credit under the partnership.