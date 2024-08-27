Expand / Collapse search

San Marcos high school students can earn duel credit with Texas State

Published  August 27, 2024 9:33pm CDT
High school students can take TXST classes

SAN MARCOS, Texas - High school students in San Marcos will be able to take classes at Texas State University for free.

San Marcos CISD superintendent Michael Cardona signed an agreement with Texas State President Kelly Damphousse.

The school district said more than a dozen juniors and seniors will be able to attend classes on the university campus.

High school students will receive dual credit under the partnership.