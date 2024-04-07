California man arrested for role in scamming Luling homeowner: CCSO

article

A California man was arrested after Caldwell County sheriff's deputies responded to a report about an internet scam earlier this month.

On April 2, patrol deputies responded to the report in the 4000 block of TX 80 in Luling. The unsuspecting homeowner had contacted who he believed was a customer support representative, but instead was a scammer, says CCSO.

The homeowner later unexpectedly received a package containing several ounces of precious metals valued at approximately $100,000. The scammer then called the homeowner and told him someone would be at his home to pick up the package.

Deputies conducted surveillance and arrested Shalin Amin for money laundering an amount between $30,000 and $150,000.

The FBI is also investigating alongside CCSO.

How do I protect myself from these scams?

CCSO is reminding the public to be vigilant in protecting their money and identity.

Scammers typically pose as tech support or government officials, reporting a problem that needs immediate action to illicit a sense of urgency, says CCSO. The unsuspecting victim is then convinced to liquidate their assets and send the money, in one form or another, to protect and prevent the funds from being stolen.

CCSO shared the following tips and information to protect yourself:

Government officials and legitimate businesses will never request you to purchase gold or other precious metals

Protect your personal information and never disclose your address or agree to meet with unknown individuals to exchange cash or precious metals

Do not click on unsolicited pop-ups or other links received via email, texts, or other electronic communications

Do not call unknown numbers provided by pop-ups, texts, or emails

Do not download software at the request of unknown individuals

Do not allow unknown individuals access to your computer, either remotely or in person

If you think you've been a victim or have additional information on fraudulent or suspicious activity, you can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Victims aged 60 or older who need help filing a IC3 complaint can contact the DOJ Elder Justice Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).