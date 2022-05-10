Expand / Collapse search

Search continues for dangerous sex offender involved in Dale deadly shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Pedro Gallegos (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

DALE, Texas - Authorities in Caldwell County are still searching for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting of Fabian Rocha in Dale

The suspect, Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos, is considered armed and dangerous. He is a known sex offender with a violent criminal history. If you see him, call 911.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive in Dale for a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 8. When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The victim, Fabian Rocha, died from his injuries on Monday, May 9. 

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos is wanted to murder and aggravated kidnapping. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos has been known to use the following aliases: 

  • Pedro Gallegos-Mercado
  • Michael Gallegos
  • Mario Gonzalez
  • Miguel Garcia
  • Ismael Ramirez
  • Daniel Garcia
  • Miguel Garcia
  • Miguel Ramirez

Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos has the following tattoos and scars:

  • "Gallegos" tattoo on his abdomen
  • A large portrait of Jesus on his back
  • Scar on the right side of his head from his eyebrow to hairline
  • Mole on his right cheek

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to call (24 hours) 1-800-336-0102 or submit tips online at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips. You can also download the app USMS Tips and submit tips there. 