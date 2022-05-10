Search continues for dangerous sex offender involved in Dale deadly shooting

article

Authorities in Caldwell County are still searching for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting of Fabian Rocha in Dale.

The suspect, Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos, is considered armed and dangerous. He is a known sex offender with a violent criminal history. If you see him, call 911.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Forister Ranch Drive in Dale for a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 8. When deputies arrived, they found an unconscious man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, Fabian Rocha, died from his injuries on Monday, May 9.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos is wanted to murder and aggravated kidnapping. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos has been known to use the following aliases:

Pedro Gallegos-Mercado

Michael Gallegos

Mario Gonzalez

Miguel Garcia

Ismael Ramirez

Daniel Garcia

Miguel Ramirez

Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos has the following tattoos and scars:

"Gallegos" tattoo on his abdomen

A large portrait of Jesus on his back

Scar on the right side of his head from his eyebrow to hairline

Mole on his right cheek

Anyone with information that could lead to his arrest is asked to call (24 hours) 1-800-336-0102 or submit tips online at: www.usmarshals.gov/tips. You can also download the app USMS Tips and submit tips there.