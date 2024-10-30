Sentencing phase for Christopher Taylor begins after found guilty of deadly conduct

The Brief Sentencing phase in case of APD officer Christopher Taylor has started Taylor was found guilty for deadly conduct in the death of Mauris DeSilva



The sentencing phase has begun in the case of Christopher Taylor. He was found guilty earlier this month for deadly conduct in the death of Mauris DeSilva.

The judge will hear arguments from both sides before deciding on a punishment.

The state started on Oct. 30 and will continue on Oct. 31. Due to scheduling conflicts, the defense is scheduled for Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

On July 31, 2019, multiple 911 calls came in about a man, later identified as DeSilva, holding a knife to his own throat at the Spring Condominiums. Taylor and other officers responded. DeSilva was shot by Taylor and Officer Karl Krycia.

The state argues DeSilva was in a profound mental health crisis and needed help.

The defense argues Taylor had to protect himself because DeSilva was within five feet of him with a knife.

For sentencing, the state presented what they wanted the judge to consider.

They first called Denzil DeSilva, Mauris' father. He spoke about how his son was a studious, religious man, and how his death impacted the family.

"Every day my wife keeps his picture framed with the statue of Jesus Christ, every morning, every afternoon, praying," Denzil said emotionally.

The defense asked Denzil if he knew Mauris had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. Denzil said he didn't know. The state objects to the questioning, saying no evidence was introduced in the trial about toxicology.

The state called up Brenda Ramos, the mother of Michael Ramos. Taylor was previously on trial for his 2020 death.

That case was declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked last fall. A new grand jury did not reindict Taylor in that case.

The defense initially argued anything from the Ramos case is inadmissible, but the state says it has to do with Taylor's previous actions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The state called Tavon Jefferson, who recorded the Ramos shooting on her cell phone.

The defense then moved to enter the entire Ramos trial into evidence, which the state objected to.

"If [the defense has] a transcript of [Jefferson's] prior testimony, and they want to impeach her with it, or potentially offer it, that's one thing. But the entire trial record, that is not admissible," prosecutor Rob Drummond said.

"The state is picking and choosing certain parts of this other event," defense attorney Ken Ervin said.

"Parties, you need to decide how that gets into the record," Judge Dayna Blazey said.

Blazey said if the state called witnesses from the Ramos case to factor into sentencing, then the defense can too.

In the afternoon, the state called officers from the Ramos case to testify.

The defense said they might have to request more dates for testimony since the Ramos trial was admitted.

Records show Krycia has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for February.