Over a dozen injured, 1 in critical condition after Bronx bus crash

A 69-year-old man is in critical condition and over a dozen other people were injured after a bus crashed into an underpass column at a train station in the Bronx.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the train station at the Woodlawn station on Jerome Ave. between Woodlawn Cemetery and Van Cortland Park.

Surveillance video shows two SUVs, one dark-colored, one silver-colored, driving along Jerome Avenue when the dark-colored vehicle began to change lanes but apparently did not see the silver SUV, causing the silver SUV to crash head-on into the oncoming bus. The bus was then sent crashing into a subway support pillar.

Video from FOX 5's helicopter showed the mangled front end of the bus wrapped around a pillar below the train tracks.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The bus involved in the crash was a Beeline bus from Westchester County, although it does have routes in the bus.

According to the Westchester County Executive's Office, there were 13 people on the bus, all of whom had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV told FOX 5 NY that he had no idea that the silver SUV was right next to him and that it must have been in his blind spot.

No other details were immediately available.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters