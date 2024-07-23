Shots fired on campus: UTPD asking public for help identifying suspect

article

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who reportedly fired shots on UT campus.

On July 13, UTPD responded to reports of possible gunshots near Moody Center at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive.

UTPD officers, alongside Austin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, immediately searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

No injuries were reported, and no additional shots were reported after the initial incident.

Investigating detectives obtained video footage of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

- White or Hispanic male

- 20 to 30 years of age

- 5'7" to 5'9" in height

- Medium build

He was last seen wearing:

- Black Miami Heat hat with red brim

- Gray Reebok hoodie with logo

- Dark denim pants

- White Nike shoes with black Nike swoosh

- Black backpack

Anyone with information on this case can contact UTPD Detectives at detectives@utexas.edu. Y

ou can also call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at http://www.austincrimestoppers.org to submit a tip.

All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.



