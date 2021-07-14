HCSO Deputy shot in the hand at Ben Taub Hospital by jail inmate

An investigation is now underway after a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy was shot in the hand at Ben Taub Hospital on Wednesday afternoon in Houston.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of the hospital around 4:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Toquica with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was brought to the hospital for a doctor's appointment.

Toquica said an on-duty Harris County Deputy, who has been with the department for 36 years and was assigned to the hospital, was escorting the inmate to the restroom.

Then when, according to Toquica, a struggle began inside the restroom.

Authorities said the deputy was shot in the left hand and is currently in stable condition. We're told he's in good spirits.

Toquica also praised the hospital staff at Ben Taub Hospital as four hospital workers jumped in to help the deputy get the inmate into custody.

Authorities said the inmate wasn't injured.

The Houston Police Department said they will be handling the lead in the criminal investigation of the shooting while HCSO handles the administrative investigation.

It's unclear at this time what charges the inmate will face. However, Toquica did say that the suspect had previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a weapon.