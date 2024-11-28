Son arrested after father's dead body found in Milam County home

The Brief Son arrested and charged with murder of father Father's body was found dead in a home in Milam County



A man has been arrested after his father's body was found in a home in Milam County.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office says at around 10 p.m. on November 26, it responded to a home in the 800 block of CR374 in Milano in reference to a man who was dead.

Deputies arrived and found 68-year-old Michael Donaldson, Sr. dead in the living room of the home.

Mugshot of Michael Donaldson, Jr. courtesy Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say during the course of the investigation it was determined that Donaldson, Sr.'s death was a homicide.

Michael Donaldson, Jr. has been arrested in connection to the case.

Donaldson, Jr. is booked into the Milam County Jail and is charged with murder. His bond is set at $950,000.