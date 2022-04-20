Suspicious death off South Congress being investigated as homicide

The Austin Police Department (APD) says that a suspicious death off South Congress Avenue is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Cory Nicholas Arizmendez.

According to police, officers responded to calls at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 regarding a person on the ground in the 200 block of Milton Street.

Upon arrival, APD and Austin-Travis County EMS found Arizmendez with obvious trauma to his body. Despite life-saving measures, Arizmendez was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on April 18 and determined the cause of death as homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers app, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is being investigated as Austin's 20th homicide of 2022.

