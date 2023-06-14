Spoetzl Brewery offers new tours, new BBQ restaurant in Shiner, Texas

The Spoetzl Brewery is the oldest craft brewery in Texas and the oldest nationally distributed independent craft brewer.

It's also home to Shiner Beer and is situated in the heart of Texas barbecue country.

Every drop of Shiner Beer is brewed at the original location established in 1909 by a collective of German and Czech settlers.

In 1914, a Bavarian named Kosmos Spoetzl was recruited to join the brewery, helping to refine and master the Shiner brewing process with his innovative spin on traditional methods.

Bock beer was traditionally brewed in Germany to celebrate the coming of Spring, and beginning in 1972, Shiner Bock was enjoyed seasonally.

Due to popular demand, the Spoetzl Brewery has been brewing Shiner Bock year-round since 1974.

Shiner Bock is now the No. 1 craft beer in Texas. Production has been overseen by brewmaster Jimmy Mauric since 2005.

After over 114 years of crafting unique and innovative brews, Shiner is pushing the boundaries even further with the historic opening of a distillery at Spoetzl Brewery.

Shiner beer recently opened its first ever barbecue restaurant.

"We wanted to create a local BBQ option for our visitors so Spoetzl Brewery came to me because my family has been making BBQ at home for generations," said Pitmaster Tommy Schuette.

"Now, visitors in Shiner get to enjoy authentic BBQ on-site at the brewery and I get to keep doing what I love."