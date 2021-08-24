Sports come to Tubi: What to expect and watch — for free

article

It just got easier than ever to root, root, root for the home team.

Today, Tubi and FOX Sports announced the launch of "Sports on Tubi," a formidable new entrant in the world of streaming sports.

The partnership will bring 10 live streaming channels for different sports to the free streamer, including professional football, baseball, soccer, collegiate sports from the ACC and Pac-12 Conferences, and more. Expect linear content from FOX Sports, FOX Deportes, NFL, MLB, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, Fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium and USA TODAY SportsWire, with ACC Digital Network and Real Madrid TV coming soon.

More channels will be added in the weeks and months to come.

Outside the realm of linear programming, "Sports on Tubi" includes nearly 700 hours of FOX Sports VOD content, a library that will include titles from the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, PBC boxing, PBA bowling, Westminster Kennel Club and more.

"Sports on Tubi" will be available on Amazon Fire TV, the Roku® platform and Android, with other platforms soon to come.

Applebee’s® and Uber Eats are the inaugural sponsors of "Sports on Tubi," which continues the momentum from the previously announced multi-year deal between the NFL and FOX Sports.

Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi had this to say, per a press release:

Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports, added:

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Sports on Tubi: What to watch

Some highlights:

MLB on Tubi: Look for "MLB FastCast" daily, or browse a robust roster of classic games and history World Series bouts, All-Star Games, milestone events and more.

FOX Sports : Expect highlights, daily studio content and original programming from one of the biggest names in sports.

FOX Sports en Español : Arrives via FOX Deportes, the first Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. FOX Sports en Español will feature daily studio content, highlights and condensed games from Liga MX, PBC, MLS and more.

NFL Channel : This curated channel will feature near-to-live digital content, plus "NFL-themed tentpoles and highlights and replays of some of the most memorable matchups in NFL history."

Pac-12 Insider : Pac-12 Insider is your home for free sports from the Conference of Champions! Watch up to 100 live events, classic games and behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends.

Real Madrid TV: While this channel won’t be included at launch, fans can anticipate the arrival of Real Madrid TV, a free channel "dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport." Expect "one-of-a-kind access to matches," including "2-3 matches per week during the season [...] as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments," plus breaking news, classic programming and more.

USA TODAY SportsWire : "Sports fanatics who hate to miss a game should look no further than USA TODAY SportsWire, which breaks down the most noteworthy plays and trending news in sports."

Stadium: "Stadium is the original multi-platform sports network, featuring exclusive live and on-demand games, original programming and daily studio shows."

An Emmy-nominated docuseries, fishing, poker and more

The ability to keep up on the ins and outs of the world’s biggest sports stories may be a key element of "Sports on Tubi," but it matches timeliness with variety.

Per a press release, visitors to "Sports on Tubi" can expect a robust library that will include:

"Magnify," an Emmy-nominated documentary series from FOX Sports

Bassmaster fishing

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan

The "100,000 Cameras" franchise

The NASCAR and MLB archive documentaries, via FOX Sports Films

PokerStars

That’s in addition to the already expansive Tubi library, which boasts more than 35,000 movies and television series. That’s a number that will only grow larger this fall when the streamer will launch upwards of 140 hours of new content, much of it original.

About Tubi

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/

With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 35,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

