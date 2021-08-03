Williamson County Justice Center requiring everyone to wear masks

The Williamson County Justice Center has announced that all individuals, including the public and employees, will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted. Judges have the discretion to remove the mask requirement for participants in their individual courtroom.

Williamson County has been at the "Red" COVID risk level since July 19.

"Red" reflects an uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

"This action is being undertaken based on the recommendation of the Williamson County Local Health Authority. Their guidance is that the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is through vaccination and that, beyond vaccination, the best way to further mitigate risk is through face covering and social distancing," Williamson County Courts explained in a press release.

"We are aware of the governor’s recent order regarding mask mandates and Governor Abbott‘s executive orders have been considered in making these very important decisions," explains Williamson County Courts. The Courts are unique in that the judicial system is a separate branch of government. The Supreme Court of Texas has general responsibility for the efficient administration of the Texas judicial system and the authority to make rules of administration applicable to the courts. The Office of Court Administration has specifically determined that previously issued executive orders do not alter the Supreme Court’s emergency order, the ability of a judge to control his or her courtroom, or judiciary-imposed requirements for those entering a court building who will be attending a court proceeding."

This directive will be revisited when the COVID risk phase changes.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin-Travis County crosses stage five COVID-19 guidelines

City of Houston requiring employees to wear masks starting on Wednesday

Austin reportedly only has 16 ICU beds left due to COVID surge

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter