Lakeway police searching for suspect in stolen car who hit 2 police units

Lakeway police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a vehicle in Austin.

Police said the suspect was confronted by Lakeway officers in the Rough Hollow area Monday evening. Officers spotted the vehicle, and when the suspect attempted to flee the area, the suspect used the stolen vehicle to damage two Lakeway police units.

One officer went to the hospital for evaluation, but is expected to be OK. Police are still looking for the suspect and stolen vehicle, which was last seen heading east on HWY 71 towards Austin.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male teen in his early 20s with short, curly dark hair.

The stolen vehicle is a gray Passat sedan with tinted back windows, and has damages to the vehicle.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Lakeway Police Department at (512) 261-2800 or call 9-1-1. Please do not approach the individual if you do spot him or the vehicle.