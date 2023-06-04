6 juveniles facing charges after pursuit with stolen vehicle in New Braunfels

Six juvenile males are now facing charges after leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department says on June 1 at 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Northwest Boulevard and Conrads Lane for a suspicious vehicle report. Several juveniles inside were suspected of committing vehicle burglaries in the area.

The suspect vehicle, a brown Kia Soul, was located near I-35 and FM 306 and officers discovered it had been reported stolen.

The driver refused to stop for officers and a pursuit began onto Southbound I-35 and stopped when the Kia rear-ended another vehicle. The Kia then came to a stop in the outside median of the highway near Schwab Road.

Six juvenile males, ranging in age from 12 to 16, were inside the Kia and were all detained, says New Braunfels police; five were from San Antonio and one was from New Braunfels.

The driver was transported to a San Antonio-area hospital due to a medical complication. The other five were detained, medically cleared, processed and released back into their parents' custody.

The six will face a variety of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and theft charges.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending, police say.