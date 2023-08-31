Suspect dead after shootout with San Antonio police on I-10

A suspect is dead after a shootout with San Antonio police on Wednesday. An officer was wounded in the shooting.

The San Antonio police chief says the 40-year-old gunman who had a violent history was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Officers were tracking the suspect on I-10 near New Braunfels. When he saw officers, he crashed into a patrol car and hit another vehicle.

From there, the gunman got out and shot at officers. He also shot at other drivers, trying to carjack them.

The suspect was shot and killed by police while he was on the main lanes of I-10.