Child shot in suspected road rage incident in Del Valle: TCSO

A child was shot during a suspected road rage incident in Del Valle, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Aug. 28 around 7:30 p.m., a driver opened fire on a family's passenger vehicle in the area of Elroy and Fagerquist roads.

A child inside the car was struck by a bullet and severely injured, but is in stable condition, says TCSO.

TCSO is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between 17 and 20 years old, driving a 2008-2020 black Chevrolet Tahoe.

TCSO says its investigation into this incident is open and active.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).