Suspect in Round Rock murder found dead in vehicle

A man suspected in the murder of a Pflugerville man last week was found dead the same day, says the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD says that the lone suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Joseph White was found dead in White's vehicle in southern Travis County just hours after officers found White dead while investigating reports of shots fired on Monday, July 26.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near the Farmers Circle and I-35 area in the parking lot south of Aspen University. When they arrived on scene, officers found White dead in the parking lot.

At the time investigators believed White was shot by two people who left the scene shortly after the shooting in a pickup. RRPD later identified White's brother-in-law as the lone suspect in the homicide investigation.

RRPD says the cause of the suspect's death is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the official cause of death is pending a final medical examiner’s report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call RRPD at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter