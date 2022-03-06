Suspect robs Dripping Springs gas station, flees scene: HCSO

The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a Dripping Springs gas station Sunday morning.

HCSO says the suspect arrived at the Circle K at 104 US 290 around 10:49 a.m. March 6, approached the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect then left the scene in a white four-door Volkswagen Jetta, between 2014 and 2020 model years. The Jetta has damage to the front passenger side door panel.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 512-393-7896 or Det. Lisa McNiel at 512-268-0349 or lisa.mcniel@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line.

HCSO says that this is an ongoing investigation and there is no danger to the public.

