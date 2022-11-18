Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death.

TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown.

The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said. Officers and deputies found physical evidence at the scene that was of concern, which is why this is being worked as a suspicious death.

An autopsy was conducted Nov. 18.

Evidence indicates this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.