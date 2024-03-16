SXSW 2024: Tech company turns storytelling into personalized music experience

The final day of South by Southwest is wrapping up.

This year brought in dozens of films, concerts and exhibits, including a creative exhibit called Lotic Wave.

It is a unique music experience that turns storytelling into personalized music.

"Your story has power, so much so that it can create your own piece of music," CEO and co-founder of Lotic AI, William Welser IV, said.

This is the second year Lotic AI has participated in South by Southwest. This year the tech company introduced Lotic Wave, a soundtrack to your personal story.

"What you would do is you would walk into our audio space, and we prompted you with a few questions just to get you kind of going, and you could have told a story about anything," Welser said.

Welser says the results of the audio depend on how the series of questions are answered.

"If you tell a really sad story, you are going to get kind of a slow melodic song that is a little bit sad," he said. "If you tell a fast upbeat story you are going to get a fast-rocking song."

The CEO says the technology is used to help individuals and organizations make well-informed decisions.

"The company is building an ecosystem," Wesler said. "I like to call us the anti-tech tech company. Yes, we are using technology, but we are starting from the individual and building up. We should be, as individuals, in control of that information. We should be able to make value out of it and we should have ultimate agency over our data, so the company is built with that in mind. The richest source of data for an individual is their spoken word story."

Lotic AI says it plans to release the technology to the public online and on mobile devices by the end of the year to allow others to participate in the web-based experience.

"I can show you graphs and different charts of how did your mood change over time. That is not super interesting," Welser said. "How did your soundtrack change overtime? That is super fun, that is shareable, like I’m throwing that up on Instagram, and so we are just trying to make it fun, interesting and accessible."