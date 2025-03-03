SXSW 2025: Austin is prepared for festival season, mayor says

The Brief Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city is prepared for this festival season SXSW 2025 starts on Friday, March 7, with half a million people expected to flood the streets in downtown With Austin reporting its first case of measles, officials are urging people to get vaccinated



Close to half a million people are expected to flood the streets of Austin in the coming days. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city is prepared for this festival season.

For nine days, starting on Friday, March 7, Austin will look different.

But, Mayor Watson said the goal is for everyone to stay safe and healthy and have fun.

SXSW 2025 in Austin

What they're saying:

"We ask our Austinites to be patient and help us with this process, because a lot of people love this city that we all live in," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

South by Southwest (SXSW) is starting, which means music, culture, education, tech, film, and a lot of people. SXSW drew in more than 510,000 people last year.

"Our footprint is going to be very similar to what we saw last year. We're expecting about the same numbers," SXSW Event Operations Vice President Tami Richter said.

During SXSW, there will be street closures starting at noon and through the early morning hours.

"Expect major traffic impact, and please be patient and drive with caution," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Parking will be limited in and around downtown.

"So if you can walk, bike or take alternative modes of transportation like transit, we strongly encourage you to do so," Austin Transportation and Public Works Richard Mendoza said.

If you plan to drink, don’t drive. The no-refusal initiative will be in effect during SXSW.

"CapMetro rail services will be extended until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for both weekends during SXSW, and we will also extend our rail service until midnight every other night of the festival," Capital Metro Director of Public Affairs Tawaun Cole said.

CapMetro bus route 20 will get you to the downtown area.

"Remember to please download the transit app and to be safe," Cole said.

Measles in Austin

What they're saying:

With a recent case of measles reported in Travis County, health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they aren’t already.

"This is our only case, and we are not currently experiencing an outbreak of measles here in Travis County," Austin Public Health Dr. Desmar Walkes said. "The most important thing that everyone can do today is make sure that they've received their MMR or the measles vaccine."

RELATED: Unvaccinated infant in Austin tests positive for virus

Last month, Austin Public Health officials said Austin had its first case of measles.

At this time, this is not an outbreak. Austin Public Health officials are now urging people to be prepared and are calling for vaccinations.

Austin Public Health (APH) confirmed the first reported case of Measles in Travis County since 2019.

The case involves an unvaccinated infant who was exposed to the virus during a vacation overseas.