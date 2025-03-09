SXSW 2025: "Holland", starring Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, premieres

The Brief SXSW 2025 continued Sunday with more events and film premieres. "Holland," a thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Matthew Macfadyen, premiered at the Paramount Theatre. Fans shared with FOX 7 Austin what they were most excited for from Day 3.



Fans had lots to be excited about on Day 3 of SXSW 2025, including Sunday evening's premiere of the new thriller "Holland".

"Holland" premiere

What we know:

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman and Golden Globe-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen were greeted by eager fans as they signed some autographs before posing for pictures on a mini-set on Congress Avenue.

Their film had its world premiere at the Paramount Theatre as part of SXSW 2025's Film Festival.

The film will screen again on March 10 at 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency.

The backstory:

The film, directed by Mimi Cave, stars Kidman and Macfadyen, with a supporting cast including Jude Hill, Gael García Bernal, and Rachel Sennott.

The description of the film on SXSW's website is as follows:

"In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband and son in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems."

The thriller will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 27.

Fans share what they're excited for

What they're saying:

"Nicole Kidman. I want to see the celebs, I want to see them in their environment. I'm so excited," Carmen Johnson said. "I love a celebrity, I'll be honest, and that's okay. I feel like she's just done so much, especially in recent years. I'm just excited to witness her greatness."

"Nicole Kidman, she's great and everything, so let's see what Holland is about," Cameron Courtney said.

"Holland and Drop. It's going to be so good to see them there and be able to scream for them and show them my support from afar," Diana Mireles said.

Even though many fans had to watch from a distance, that didn't take away from the fun of seeing the stars and everything SXSW has to offer.

"I love the environment, I love the chaos, I love being able to see a celebrity walking by being normal," Mireles said.

"Just walking around, you can run into anything," Johnson said.