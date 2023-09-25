Taco Cabana's Halloween coupon booklets return, benefit Texas children's hospitals

Taco Cabana is bringing back its limited-time Taco Treats for a Cause Halloween coupon booklets to benefit Texas children's hospitals, including two in Central Texas.

Starting Friday, Sept. 29, the coupon booklets will be available to purchase at all Texas Taco Cabana locations for $2 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 or while supplies last.

All proceeds from the booklet sales will be split and donated to Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Children's Health in Dallas, El Paso Children's Hospital in El Paso, Christus Children's Hospital in San Antonio, and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

The booklets contain coupons for five free bean & cheese tacos and must be redeemed in-person or through the drive-thru by Nov. 30.