Tastes of the Caribbean at East Austin restaurant Canje

June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month and what better place to celebrate than East Austin restaurant Canje.

Canje is a new-age Caribbean spot from the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group. It's located at on East 6th Street.

Named after the national bird of Guyana, the Canje pheasant, Canje says it pulls its inspiration from not just mainland Guyana but from Jamaica to Puerto Rico, and all the islands in between.

The restaurant also features a bar with a robust cocktail program and wine list that are build to pair with the Caribbean flavors.

Hours for the restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

As a member of the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, Canje will be participating in Juneteenth Percentage Night on Sunday, June 19. Canje and its sister restaurants (Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Kalimotxo, Henbit & TLV) will be donating proceeds from June 19 to the Neill-Cochran House Museum.

The Neill-Cochran House Museum is one of the city's oldest historic residences and was home to the Asylum for the Blind for a few years after the estate’s completion in 1856. Still hidden within its grandeur is the story of those whose hands built it (commonly credited only to architect Abner Cook), and those tapped to serve its white residents. When you drive by the lavish estate on San Gabriel in West Campus, you’re driving by a treasure that was built by enslaved Austinites.