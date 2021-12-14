Taylor woman receives "Hidden Heroes" gift from Elizabeth Dole Foundation

A civic-mindedness that started in a high school science classroom for Tara Plybon’s husband ended up taking him to the Middle East.

"He’s always been very civic-minded," said Tara Plybon, referring to her husband, Todd. "After 9/11 came about he thought, "It’s a beautiful Sunday, and I’m with my wife and my son; I know I’ve had students that have gone to serve our nation, and they haven’t even had the chance to do any of these things that I’ve done, it’s not fair, I need to do my part.’"

Todd and Tara Plybon (Tara Plybon)

And he did, leaving his wife and young son and upending his career as a 32-year-old, to go overseas.

Then, in October 2009, Tara received the call that every military family dreads.

"It was Thursday - our 15-year anniversary - and it was the Red Cross telling me my husband had been blown up," she said.

In what Tara called an absolute miracle, Todd survived. However, he came home with a moderate brain injury and severe leg injury. He now relies on a cane or brace to walk and can't drive very far without falling asleep.

His life - and hers - has never been the same. "The bomb blew my life apart too," said Tara. "I had to fall in love with a new version of Todd, and he had to learn to love himself again too."

Todd's Humvee that was blown up, giving him a moderate brain injury and severe leg injury (Tara Plybon)

Ever since, Tara has been Todd’s full-time caregiver. Many days are spent monitoring his medications and driving him to doctor’s appointments. Tara also had to re-learn how to communicate with Todd and help him deal with his PTSD, especially in the beginning.

"Going out to eat, I couldn’t take him out anywhere," she said. "He just couldn’t, the hypervigilance was so intense."

Not only has Tara dedicated her days to caring for Todd, she is also passionate about helping young, military families who may go through a similar scenario and not know where to turn.

She started with her own blog where she would compile local resources, and the passion eventually led her to get involved with the Hidden Heroes initiative at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

On Monday, FOX 7 was there when Tara received special recognition for her dedication.

Tara Plybon started with her own blog where she would compile local resources, and the passion eventually led her to get involved with the Hidden Heroes initiative at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. (Tara Plybon)

"We want to celebrate all that you do as a Hidden Hero for your beautiful family and for your community, so with the generous support of FOX Corporation and the FOX 7 family, we are very excited to support you with a special holiday gift this year," said Rashi Venkataraman Romanoff, vice president of programs and partnerships at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "We’re going to be providing you with a monetary gift to support any extra holiday spending and any special gift-giving this year."

Despite what her family has been through, Tara said given the chance they wouldn’t change the past.

"He doesn’t regret it all, and I don’t regret that he did it either," she said. "I’m extremely proud of his service and his sacrifice."

To learn more about the Hidden Heroes Initiative, click here.

