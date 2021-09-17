TCSO deputies recover man's body from Lake Travis

Travis County Sheriff's deputies have recovered the body of a man from the area of Lake Travis where a missing swimmer was last seen in August.

The body was found by sonar and recovered from a depth of 110 feet despite brush, trees and a steep ledge in the area.

TCSO says that deputies and other agencies had responded on Aug. 7 just before 7 p.m. to a report of a missing swimmer in the main channel of Lake Travis between Starnes Island and North Shore. Witnesses say two men were treading water and waiting for friends to get off a large floating tube so they could get on.

One of the men, who had not been wearing a life jacket, was last seen several feet from the tube. Witnesses said a wave went over him and he never surfaced.

An autopsy has been conducted and results and positive identification are pending.

A total of ten swimmers have been reported missing on Lake Travis this year, who have all been recovered.

