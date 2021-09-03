TCSO recovers body of missing swimmer, urges lake patrons to be safe

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of another swimmer, marking the ninth recovery mission on Lake Travis this year.

TCSO is urging lake patrons to be safety conscious and wear life jackets when boating or getting into the water, especially ahead of Labor Day weekend.

On Friday afternoon, TCSO recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing August 28. The man was located, using sonar, at a depth of 144 feet.

TCSOS says that out of the nine recovery missions on Lake Travis this year, seven swimmers have been recovered and search efforts remain active for the other two.

TCSO is still searching for two swimmers, one reported missing the evening of August 7 and reportedly last seen in an area between Starnes Island and North Shore, and one reportedly last seen near Hurst Creek on August 28. Deputies are conducting shoreline, surface and aerial (drone) searches, and using various types of sonar in an attempt to locate them.

TCSO does say that while the number of people who have gone missing in the lake is high this year, it’s not unprecedented. In 2011, eight decedents were recovered from the lake and in 2018, seven. Over the last ten years, a total of four people are still missing: one in 2014, one in 2018 and two in 2021.

TCSO says that without exception, missing persons recovered from Lake Travis by TCSO were not wearing a life jacket. TCSO is also reminding boaters to not operate any watercraft while drinking alcohol and to slow down while travelling through the search areas.

