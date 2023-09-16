TCSO inmate dies in custody

An inmate with the Travis County Sheriff's Office is dead after being found in an "altered state of behavior" in his unit and receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to TCSO.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 21-year-old inmate Sappi Tchoualack Jeugoum Franck of Austin was found to be in an "altered state of behavior" in his housing unit.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated, then taken off life support days later. Franck was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Franck was booked into custody on Sept. 2 and charged with burglary of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

An investigation is underway, as is customary with any death in custody. The autopsy was conducted on Sept. 14, and the final report is pending.

