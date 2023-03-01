Teen dies in crash trying to avoid driver who crossed into lane, Hays County troopers say

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Hays County crash after attempting to avoid hitting a car who went into his lane, troopers said.

Texas DPS said on Feb. 27, around 9:20 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on McGregror Lane near Martin Rd. in Hays County.

Preliminary information revealed a 2007 Highlander, driven by a 16-year-old, was heading north on McGregor Lane. For an unknown reason, another vehicle traveling south on McGregor crossed into the northbound lane in a no passing zone.

In an attempt to avoid being hit, the car driven by the 16-year-old swerved off the road. After swerving off the road, a branch went into the windshield and hit the driver. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing and DPS is asking if anyone has any information involving this incident to contract the Texas Department of Public Safety.