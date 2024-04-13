Teen missing from Fort Cavazos: Army
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Officials at Fort Cavazos are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who lives on base.
15-year-old Arianna Saniya Pearson has been missing from her residence in Fort Cavazos.
The last person she contacted was her friend, Maddie, and she was last seen accompanied by her boyfriend, Brandon.
Arianna is described as:
- 5'2" tall
- Small build
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a black dress, black Crocs and a white jacket.
Any person who has information on Arianna's whereabouts should contact Special Agent Bryce Dunn at 254-368-5612 or the CTFO Duty Special Agent at 254-715-3136.