Large police presence at Tesla Gigafactory after 911 call

There is a large law enforcement presence at the Tesla Gigafactory Friday morning after a 911 call reporting an active shooter, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO says there have been no gunshots since they arrived and they've made good progress clearing the buildings.

So far they have not found anything out of the ordinary or anything to substantiate evidence of a shooter, TCSO says.

Tesla workers received a text alert just before 5 a.m. saying there was an "active attacker around column 35Z in GFTX." The text told workers to "take cover and stand by for further details."

Just before 6 a.m., workers got a message saying, "The ALL CLEAR has been given. Law Enforcement officials have conducted a thorough sweep of the area and have determined the situation is safe."

The message says, "You may return to your work areas."

