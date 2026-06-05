Data centers in Texas: Google launches water fund, stewardship plan

The Brief Google launches new water fund, stewardship plan concerning data centers Tech giant has many projects underway in Texas



Google is offering a new multimillion-dollar water fund to help build more data centers in Texas, even amid water usage concerns by residents.

The tech giant operates two centers in Ellis County, with nearly a dozen more construction projects underway or in the works.

RELATED COVERAGE: Texas water supply: Data centers could make up 9% of demand by 2040, paper finds

What they're saying:

Google says it will be building a new type of data center complex in the Texas Panhandle, which is an expansion of a combo-concept used at other sites, such as in Midlothian and Haskell County.

The idea is to co-locate near to new power generation plants.

Google's publicly announced centers in Texas include:

Midlothian/Red Oak in Ellis County: operational, operational and expansion; evaporative cooled, but expansion will be closed loop air-cooled

Haskell County: under construction; closed loop air cooled

Wilbarger County: under construction; closed loop air cooled

Armstrong County: under construction; closed loop air cooled

By the numbers:

Google also launched a new fund this week that company executives hope will address increasing concerns about how data centers use water.

"We want to walk the walk and talk the talk," said Ben Townsend, Google's Global head of Infrastructure and Sustainability.

The new Texas Water Impact Fund is a $10 million grant program. According to Townsend, it is designed specifically for communities where Google wants to build.

"As we consider developing in new regions, what we hope to do is invite communities, utility partners, water planners, really to come to the table with us and sit and discuss their wish list of what the types of upgrades they would like to see to their infrastructure system, the type of investments they would like to in their local watershed, whether it be aquifer storage and recovery or investing in wetlands in a park that they can enjoy with their family," said Townsend.

Information sent to FOX 7 Austin included a breakdown of Google’s water portfolio in Texas. Company officials claim to have made investments in nature-based solutions and advanced irrigation technology on more than 21,000 acres of land. Those investments, according to a statement, include:

Longleaf Pine Restoration (East Texas): Partnering with Texan by Nature and the Texas Longleaf Team to restore over 3,000 acres of native forest.

Proof Point: This project removes invasive shrubs and uses prescribed burns to restore a grassland savannah that is more effective at capturing and filtering water than traditional forestry.

Agricultural Precision: Deploying Arable field sensors on over 9,000 acres in the Trinity and Neches River Basins and N-Drip’s Connect System across 1,400 acres in the High Plains.

Proof Point: These real-time IoT systems allow farmers to monitor field conditions and receive proactive recommendations on when to irrigate, reducing overall water demand.

Infrastructure & Recharge: Partnering with the Tarrant Regional Water District for Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) to recharge depleted aquifers with surplus water in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Regenerative Agriculture: Supporting 8,000 acres of regenerative practices (cover crops and conservation tillage) in Northern Texas through Indigo Ag.

Dig deeper:

Google is also pushing a stewardship initiative because it needs more data centers to expand cloud infrastructure and AI processing.

Servers at several sites, according to the company, are cooled by water recirculated in a closed loop to reduce the amount pulled from local utilities.

The promises to be environmentally responsible is getting pushback, especially from rural areas with limited regulations. U.S. Rep Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a tech advocate, recently spoke to FOX 7 Austin about the local data center concerns.

"They ought to be built in communities where they're welcomed for job creation and growth and economic prosperity. But the fact is, they're here," said McCaul, who is a ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, which held a hearing Thursday about the growth of AI and threats related to the technology.

McCaul included data centers with computer chips as important national security issues.

"This is about AI and the AI arms race. And we need to win that great power competition. And China does not want to see us building these things in the United States," said McCaul.

The data center boom, encouraged by the federal government, has put a spotlight on the limited local, state and federal regulations. According to a recent congressional report, "currently, there are no legally binding energy standards that apply explicitly to operation of data centers in the private sector."

Government relations firm MultiState, in a report, noted that nearly 30 states are advancing new data center regulations.

The Texas state House State Affairs committee held a hearing on AI and data centers earlier this year that indicated data center legislation may be filed when lawmakers return to Austin in January.

It’s a coming debate Google has anticipated with the fund and its stewardship plan.

"It's encouraging good behavior through example," said Townsend.

What's next:

It’s possible Google's water impact fund and the company's broader conservation plan could be offered as models for new statewide data center regulations.

On June 23, data centers and water use are expected to be discussed during a hearing by the Texas House Natural Resources committee.

Google says it has already invested more than $500 million in the development of water infrastructure in the communities where they have built data centers. Google noted the following steps the company has taken as part of its 2026 Water Stewardship Plan, including:

Replenishing more water than consumed at sites by 2030

Helping modernize water and wastewater infrastructure

Protecting at-risk watersheds with air-cooled solutions

Reporting annual water use transparently

Pursuing alternative and reclaimed solutions to protect water resources

It’s not known if the new Texas Water Impact Fund will get a new infusion of cash next year, but officials with Google noted that the Texas fund is part of a larger announcement regarding a $17 million pledge in support of seven new projects across the country.